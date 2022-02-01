Jammu and Kashmir Covid cases jump to 94,135 in January from 4,438 in December

From 4,438 Covid-19 cases in December, cases in Jammu and Kashmir have jumped to 94,135 in January as the third wave continues to surge in the Union Territory.

January saw 146 Covid-19-related deaths while that number was 52 in December. The number of Covid-19 cases was 4,698 in November and 2,819 in October.

January 25 saw the highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic with 6,570 positive cases reported. During the second wave last year, the union territory had reported its highest single-day spike of 5,443 cases.

Among those who tested positive last month were over 1,100 health workers, including doctors, paramedical staff and medical students.

Health experts said the increase in infections was caused by the community spread of the virus, which was aggravated by the influx of tourists and other events conducted around the New Year.

According to official figures for January, 62,897 cases were reported from Kashmir and 31,238 from Jammu. Similarly, 60 deaths were reported from Kashmir and 86 from Jammu.

The third wave derailed Kashmir's winter tourism season with a sharp decrease of more than one lakh tourists registered in January compared to the previous month.

Amid a surge in cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed weekend lockdowns last month. Kashmir traders have appealed to the government to lift these curbs as the Valley has seen multiple lockdowns since 2019.

