Jammu and Kashmir designates two pediatric units as Covid-19 wards for children

With health experts warning that children are likely to be more affected in the third wave of Covid-19, Jammu and Kashmir government has designated two pediatric wards as Covid wards for children.

Dr Dara Singh, Medical Superintendent at SMGS hospital in Jammu said that as of now two wards have been designated as Covid wards for children in which there are over 100 beds and among them 20 will be intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

He said as the third wave of Covid-19 may come and affect children they have started preparations in advance. “We have prepared a DPR and submitted requisition before concerned higher ups to get high flow oxygen supply to all 400 beds at the hospital,” Dr Singa said.

Of late, children are testing positive for different variants of Covid in some parts of the country and this has led to rising infection rate in the age group of 0 to 15. “As the children stay with their parents, their exposure to viruses is inevitable. However, only mild symptoms have been reported in children,” said a pediatrician.

He said the government has started preparations in anticipation which is a good thing. “We need more pediatric beds and ICUs in the future. But, parents need not panic because of this,” the doctor added.

There are still no Covid-19 vaccines approved for children yet. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for people as young as 16, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are for those 18 and older.