Jammu and Kashmir government to bear educational expenses of children of slain cops

In a significant move Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government has decided to bear the educational expenses of children of police personnel killed in line of duty during anti-militancy operations.

According to an order two children of deceased police personnel will get monthly school fee, transportation charges and annual uniform charges upto a maximum of Rs 3,000 per child per month.

The authorities have also asked the management of private schools to admit such students as part of admission under the economically weaker section (EWS) provision.

“Sanction is accorded to the adoption for meeting the expenditure on account of education of wards of martyrs of two eldest children up to class 12th in any school in Jammu and Kashmir of such police personnel who are martyred in course of performing duties attributed to militancy related incidents or violence,” the order reads.

Besides, the government will also reimburse one-time annual uniform charges up to a maximum ceiling of Rs 10,000 per child per year and one-time expenditure on text books prescribed by the respective boards if any, up to class 12th, it reads.

“The payment shall be made to the legal guardian whoever incurs such expenditure on the wards by the concerned district Superintendent of Police on production of valid proof of guardianship,” it said. The arrangement shall come into effect from 2022-2023, besides the pending claim of Rs 15.22 lakh for 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 shall be reimbursed, subject to the mentioned stipulations.

According to official figures, over 1,700 policemen have been killed in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of the insurgency in the union territory in 1989.

Established in 1873, the J&K Police force has been at the forefront of fighting Pakistan sponsored proxy war in the UT since late 1980’s. The J&K police have lost men from low-ranks to DIG-level officers during the last more than three decades. In 2004 a deputy inspector general of police was shot dead outside a masjid in Srinagar.