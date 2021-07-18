Jammu and Kashmir govt allows phased re-opening of colleges, universities after July 31

Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday announced reopening of higher educational institutions and skill development centers in phased manner after July 31, subject to the vaccination status of the students and staff.

In an order by J&K Chief Secretary, educational institutions have been also permitted to seek personal attendance of “limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.”

The order was issued after a detailed review of the current Covid-19 situation in the Union Territory by the CS with other top government officials on July 16.

The higher educational institutions along with schools in J&K were closed in April after second wave of Covid-19 pandemic hit the UT.

“It was observed that as compared to the previous weeks, while significant improvement has been made by some districts in respect of the (various) parameters, there is need for further improvement in interest of public health in all districts,” the order reads.

While previous orders on Covid-19 containment have been ordered to remain in force till further directions, deputy commissioners have been authorised to allow shops to open at 6 00 am instead of 7.00 am to avoid rush ahead of Eid on 19 and 20 of July as per their assessment.