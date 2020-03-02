Jammu and Kashmir govt employees asked to subscribe to PMJJBY, PMSBY

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked its employees to subscribe to the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) to secure financial security, officials said on Monday.

The government of India has rolled out two social security schemes, namely, PMJJBY and PMSBY in the country with a view to financially empowering people and providing social security to them, a circular issued by the Finance Department said.

"All the employees are, as such, advised to consider a subscription to the two. schemes, if they have not done so already, by visiting and contacting the branch managers of the banks in which they maintain their saving accounts so as to secure financial security and insurance cover benefits for themselves," Under Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, Shafqat Ali Keen, said in the circular.

There are nearly 4.5 lakh government employees in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Finance Department circular contained details of the two schemes, including the sum insured, the premium amount and the benefits they come with.