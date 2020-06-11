Jammu and Kashmir govt forms task force for effective implementation of schemes under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday constituted a six-member task force for effective implementation of initiatives for the migrants and the destitute under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

Principal Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, will act as the chairperson of the task force, according to an official order.

The schemes to be implemented are affordable rental complex for urban poor under PMAY and PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, and gas cylinders will be provided free of cost for next 3 months, an official spokesman said.

The other initiatives included ex-gratia of Rs 1,000 to poor senior citizens, poor widows and poor Divyang; relief to workers under building and construction workers welfare funds; crediting of 24 per cent of monthly wages into the PF accounts of wage earners below Rs 15,000 per month in businesses having less than 100 workers, for next three months; Non-refundable advance of 75 per cent of the amount to the workers registered under EPF; EPF support for business and workers for 3 more months, payment of 12 per cent of employer and 12 per cent employees contribution into EPF accounts of eligible establishments, he said.

The terms of reference of the above task force will be to study each of the schemes, benefits & relaxations announced by the Government of India and finalise steps to be taken to implement each scheme, the spokesman said.

The panel will meet at least once a week to review the progress and coordinate action between departments on the activities assigned; to submit fortnightly reports in a brief, summarised format for the perusal of Lieutenant Governor and Chief Secretary on the 1st and 15th of every month beginning from June 15, the spokesman said.

The format for the purpose shall be circulated by planning, development & monitoring department by June 12, the spokesman said.