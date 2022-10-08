Jammu and Kashmir govt mulls installing 'Srinagar Eye' on pattern of London Eye in Dal Lake

As Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest footfall of tourists this year since British rule ended in India, authorities contemplate installing the 'Srinagar Eye' on the pattern of the famous London Eye inside the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar to boost the sector further.

Like London Eye, the government is planning to construct 'Srinagar Eye' with a giant 'Ferris Wheel' inside the Dal Lake for the attraction of tourists to Kashmir, sources said. A location has also been shortlisted for construction of the same and if this goes through, it could become a huge attraction for tourists and will be a major boost to the tourism sector as well in the Valley.

The London Eye, or the Millennium Wheel, is a cantilevered observation wheel on the South Bank of the River Thames in London. It is Europe's tallest cantilevered observation wheel, and is the most popular paid tourist attraction in the United Kingdom with over three million visitors annually. It has made many appearances in popular culture.

Director J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority, Bashir Ahmad Bhat confirmed that the project (Srinagar Eye) is at Request for Proposal (R&P) stage and there are various factors to be considered as well before the project could be finalised.

Tourism in J&K has been booming and according to official figures around 16.2 million tourists have visited the Union Territory (UT) since January 2022. The government did not give any details about the numbers, but the vast majority of visitors included domestic and pilgrim tourists. Foreign tourists need a special pass to visit most parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Rajesh Sharma, a tourism officer at Katra 32,000-40,000 devotees per day flocked the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine this year against 10,000-15000 before the Covid-19 pandemic.



Similarly, out of 20.5 lakh tourists who visited Kashmir Valley from January 1 to August end, included 3.65 lakh Amarnath yatris.

Travel and tourism companies are trying to tap the potential of this booming yet unorganised market. A host of ready-to-book pilgrimages and customised spiritual journeys are offered by these companies.