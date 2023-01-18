Jammu and Kashmir govt orders probe into December 28 Sidhra encounter

The authenticity of the Sidhra encounter in which police had killed four unidentified militants has come under question with Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government's ordering a magisterial probe into the incident.

On December 28 last year, police said four militants were killed in a morning encounter in the Sidra area of Jammu outskirts after a truck ferrying them was allegedly intercepted at a check-post by security forces ensuing in a shootout.

The police didn’t reveal the identities and group affiliations of the slain militants but said it recovered seven AK assault rifles, one M4 rifle, three pistols and a significant amount of ammunition from the encounter site.

However, on Wednesday J&K government appointed Assistant Commissioner, Jammu, Piyush Dhotra as an enquiry officer to conduct the probe into the encounter. “I have been directed to conduct a magisterial enquiry and submit the report to the district magistrate, Jammu”, Dhotra said in a notice on Wednesday.

The probe has been ordered in accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Human Rights Commission.

“In order to gather facts of the matter and to conduct an enquiry in a fair and transparent manner, anyone having any information can come to the office and record his or her statement from today till January 21”, the officer said.