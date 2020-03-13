Jammu and Kashmir govt revokes Farooq Abdullah’s detention under PSA

In a significant development, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday revoked the Public Safety Act (PSA) of National Conference (NC) president and three-time former chief minister Farooq Abdullah.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 19 (1) of the J&K Public Safety Act, 1978, the government, hereby, revokes the detention order bearing No. DMS/PSA/120/2019 dated 15-09-2019 issued by District Magistrate, Srinagar, extended for a period of three months vide government order No. Home/PB-V/340 of 2019 and then extended for a further period of three months of Dr Farooq Abdullah, with immediate effect," an order issued by Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Home Department read.

Abdullah, who currently represents the Srinagar constituency in the Lok Sabha, was detained along with dozens of other senior politicians following the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019. He was booked under stringent PSA and formally arrested on September 15.

The detention order of octogenarian Abdullah was extended for three more months by the administration in December last year and again on March 11 for further three months. However, it wasn't immediately known whether Abdullah will be freed or will still remain under detention at his posh Gupkar residence in Srinagar.

Abdullah’s son Omar and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, both former chief ministers are also detained under the PSA.