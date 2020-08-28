Jammu and Kashmir govt warns against anti-India slogans during Muharram processions

The Jammu and Kashmir government has warned that strict action would be taken against those who raise pro-freedom or anti-India slogans during Muharram processions in the Valley.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, who chaired a meeting in Srinagar to take stock of Muharram arrangements, said that in the last few instances some anti-national elements tried to give different directions to a purely religious matter. “All such elements shall be dealt strictly under the law,” he said.

Pertinently, the Divisional Commissioner’s warning comes a day after police arrested two youth for their alleged involvement in chanting pro-freedom slogans during a Muharram procession in Hokersar area in the outskirts of Srinagar city.

On Wednesday, Muharram processions reportedly turned into pro-freedom rallies, after police used tear smoke shells and fired in the air to disperse them in Budgam district.

The Muharram, which is the first month of the Islamic calendar marks the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Hussain, along with his family members and companions were martyred in the battle of Karbala around 1400 years ago in present-day Iraq.

Meanwhile, restrictions were imposed in parts of the Valley on Friday to prevent any Muharram procession. Reports said security forces personnel, including police and paramilitary CRPF men wearing riot gear, remained deployed in large numbers in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley to prevent any Muharram procession.

Though curbs on the movement of people in some parts of the valley are imposed every year on the eight and the tenth day of Muharram, to prevent any processions, since 1990, this year the restrictions were harsher due to Covid-19 pandemic.