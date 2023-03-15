Jammu and Kashmir has 40k women millionaires: MD JKRLM  

Over 40,000 women in Jammu and Kashmir have been classified as millionaires as they earn over Rs 1 lakh a month with 65 per cent among them entrepreneurs.
This was stated by Mission Director (MD) Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), Indu Kanwal Chib. “For me, those selling milk at home are also entrepreneurs. 40,000 women are millionaires as they earn more than Rs 1 lakh a year and 65 per cent among them are entrepreneurs,” she said.
Read | Women hunt for 'pink toilets' in 'smart' Srinagar
Gender equality is one of the pressing issues that is discussed and debated at the global level. It is so important that it is included in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of G-20, the 2023 presidency of which has been bestowed to India.
Chib said a big e-commerce platform will soon be set up for women entrepreneurs in the Union Territory, where women have been overshadowed by patriarchy the most. Under the UMEED scheme, she said there are many platforms where women are being trained in both farm and non-farm skills.
She said the time has changed as women are not behind men. “From being drivers to carpenters, women can do everything. But, it is not a race,” she said while replying to a query.
It is an undeniable fact that in society, women play a crucial role and without their advancement, no society can prosper.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK
Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing
Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023
Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020
Why cyber scammers remain at large
Bespoke dinners a growing trend
Google lets testers access ChatGPT-style generative AI
Italian govt limits parental rights of gay couples
Online health research rising among patients in B'luru