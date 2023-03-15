Jammu and Kashmir has 40k women millionaires: MD JKRLM  

Over 40,000 women in Jammu and Kashmir have been classified as millionaires as they earn over Rs 1 lakh a month with 65 per cent among them entrepreneurs.

This was stated by Mission Director (MD) Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM), Indu Kanwal Chib. “For me, those selling milk at home are also entrepreneurs. 40,000 women are millionaires as they earn more than Rs 1 lakh a year and 65 per cent among them are entrepreneurs,” she said.

Read | Women hunt for 'pink toilets' in 'smart' Srinagar

Gender equality is one of the pressing issues that is discussed and debated at the global level. It is so important that it is included in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of G-20, the 2023 presidency of which has been bestowed to India.

Chib said a big e-commerce platform will soon be set up for women entrepreneurs in the Union Territory, where women have been overshadowed by patriarchy the most. Under the UMEED scheme, she said there are many platforms where women are being trained in both farm and non-farm skills.

She said the time has changed as women are not behind men. “From being drivers to carpenters, women can do everything. But, it is not a race,” she said while replying to a query.

It is an undeniable fact that in society, women play a crucial role and without their advancement, no society can prosper.