J&K L-G flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims

Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath pilgrims

The 62-day-long pilgrimage will commence from Kashmir on Saturday.

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 30 2023, 10:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 10:20 ist
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha flags off the first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra 2023 after conducting a puja at the Bhagwati Nagar base camp. Credit: PTI Photo

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar camp here on Friday.

Amid multi-layer security, the first batch of more than 3,400 pilgrims left for the twin base camps in Kashmir to undertake the pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the south Kashmir Himalayas.

Also Watch | L-G Manoj Sinha flags off first batch of Amarnath Yatra from base camp in Jammu

The 62-day-long pilgrimage will commence from Kashmir on Saturday on the twin tracks of the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha
amarnath yatra
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

Quran burning in Sweden sparks outrage in Muslim world

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nike beats quarterly revenue estimates

Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight

Virgin Galactic launches first commercial space flight

DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?

DH Toon | Much discussion over Uniform Civil Code?

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Duleep Trophy: Manipur nurses cricket dreams

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Bihar Education Dept bans wearing jeans at workplaces

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Sunak honours 101-year-old Sikh World War II veteran

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

Eid al-Adha, Devashayani Ekadashi celebrated in K'taka

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

The ‘forbidden planet’ that escaped a fiery doom

 