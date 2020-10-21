Jammu and Kashmir LG calls for reforms to deal with radicalisation of youth

While advocating comprehensive reforms for dealing with radicalisation of youth, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday called for a regular monitoring of social media content to prevent its misuse by the anti-national elements.

“Police should further strengthen its community support base across J&K. (But) at the same time, there is a need for comprehensive reforms to deal with radicalization. Social media content must be monitored round the clock to prevent its misuse by the enemies,” he said while addressing policemen on the eve of police commemoration day at Zewan, on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

“I am sure that there is a mechanism to deal with the radicalization and people involved must put in further efforts to strengthen the grid to prevent youth from treading the wrong path,” he added.

While lauding the role of J&K police in dealing militancy, the LG said, “Our police force is playing a significant role in tackling militancy. People should know that if they sleep, it is because of the policemen who remain awake throughout the night on streets.”

He assured his full support to the police force. “The police top brass and administration is committed to resolve the issues confronted by the policemen and the families of martyred cops,” he said.

Sinha said the message from the police should be clear and loud that "Begunah ko mat chehdo, gunahgaar ko mat chhodo (don’t touch the innocents and don’t leave the culprits).”