Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha calls for the revival of 'shrine tourism' in the Union Territory

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday called for the revival of ‘shrine tourism', saying that it can attract people from the rest of the country to the Union Territory (UT).

Sinha, who visited the revered shrine of Hazratbal in Srinagar, said just like way people from across the country go for the Amarnath Yatra, they can also come to see Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief, and dozens of other shrines in the Valley.

He proposed the revival of shrine tourism to attract visitors from the rest of the country and expressed his openness to feedback from the people, Waqf Board, and others on this matter. The L-G invited them to reach out to him or suggested that he could visit them as well.

Terming the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha as a festival of peace and harmony, L-G Sinha prayed for the peace and prosperity in J&K at Hazratbal shrine, which houses the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad.

Quoting a saying, he said that the Prophet (pbuh) has stated that unless the heart is purified, the body remains impure. “If heart is clean, the entire body is clean,” Sinha said.