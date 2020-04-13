Jammu and Kashmir likely to extend COVID-19 lockdown till May 15

With COVID-19 positive cases showing a steep rise across Jammu and Kashmir, the administration has prepared a strategy to extend lockdown for 30 more days in the Union Territory to combat the spread of the deadly virus.

However, so far there is no official announcement on the extension of Lockdown in J&K.

Sources said in the new lockdown which could be announced anytime, the districts will be categorized as COVID active and inactive and there will be complete restrictions on inter-province and inter-districts movements except for essential supplies till May 15, 2020.

“A consensus has emerged during the discussions that continuing to restrict large scale movement of people across districts and UT boundary is critical and there should not be any relaxation till the situation improves,” they said.

Sources disclosed that a multi-pronged strategy has been worked out for the period beyond April 14, when the current lockdown will end. “The districts categorized as COVID-active will have to follow tougher restrictions compared to those which are not. The tougher measures will be taken in the Red Zones and hot spots with complete ban on any type of movement” they added.

During the lockdown, no inter-state transport will be permitted except emergencies. Moreover, those moving with passes will necessarily have to wear masks.

A senior officer privy to the developments confirmed that the government has planned to keep shut all the educational institutions till May 15. “Similarly, all religious pilgrimages and congregations will continue to remain banned and all malls, cinema halls, restaurants, gyms, sports stadiums/clubs and recreational clubs will continue to remain closed till May 15,” he said.

About essential services, he said that the existing strategy and scheme will continue so as to maintain supply of essential commodities to the people. “Agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry activities and the industry/local travel related thereto shall also be allowed. Moreover, controlled functioning of industries will be permitted,” the officer added.

The eastern state of Odisha was the first to extend the ongoing lockdown while Punjab became the second state where the lockdown was extended until May 1.