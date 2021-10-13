Jammu and Kashmir migrant workers to face action for absence from duty, asked not to leave valley

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday directed Kashmiri migrant employees not to leave the valley as security has been tightened for them, saying absence from duty will be dealt with as per service rules.

The authorities also impressed upon officers to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones for the time being.

Fear psychosis was triggered among over 3,000 Kashmiri Hindu employees living in seven different transit camps in the Valley due to selective and systematic killings of three Hindus and one Sikh teacher by terrorists in Srinagar last week.

"The chair (divisional commissioner of Kashmir) directed that no migrant employee needs to leave the district/valley and whosoever will be absent (from duty) shall be dealt with as per service rules," an order issued by Assistant Commissioner (Central) Aziz Ahmad Rather said.

These directions were issued after a security review meeting of deputy commissioners and senior superintendents of police of the Kashmir valley chaired by Divisional Commissioner Pandurang K Pole in Srinagar.

The divisional commissioner impressed upon the officers to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones instead of far-flung and vulnerable areas, for the time being, the order said.

The authorities said strict vigil has been ensured and security measures for the migrant employees, Sikhs, Kashmiri Pandits, and labourers have been tightened, it added.

Deputy commissioners and SSPs are continuously paying visits to migrant colonies and accommodations at Sheikhpora Budgam, Nutnusa Kupwara, Tulmulla Ganderbal, Hall Pulwama, Mattan, and Vessu Anantnag, the order said.

Besides, security forces and the police are keeping a constant vigil, the officer said.

