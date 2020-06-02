J&K: Militant killed in encounter in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir: Militant killed in encounter in Pulwama

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 02 2020, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 11:07 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here. 

A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces at Saimoh in Awantipora area of the district, a police official said.

One militant has been killed so far in the exchange of fire between the two sides, he said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.

