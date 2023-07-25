J&K panchayat polls to be held in Oct-Nov

Jammu and Kashmir panchayat polls to be held on non-party basis in Oct-Nov

The panchayat polls will be the first to be held in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 25 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Jammu and Kashmir is all set to witness its first panchayat polls after the abrogation of Article 370 and the election on non-party basis will be held in October-November this year.

Recently appointed State Election Commissioner Braj Raj Sharma made these remarks during an interview with a national television channel.

“The basic voter list process has already been revised, and a special revision will be conducted to thoroughly verify any uncertainties or doubts,” he said and added that the polls will be held on a non-party basis.

Also Read | NC, PDP oppose powers to L-G to nominate members for reserved seats in J&K Assembly

The tenure of the previous grass-roots level panchayat representatives, which was constituted in 2018, will be completed by the end of this year.

The announcement has put the holding of much awaited Assembly elections in limbo, which have been due since the PDP-BJP alliance fell apart in June 2018, after which the erstwhile state was brought under central rule.

Sources said the Assembly elections in J&K are likely to be deferred till atleast next year September as Lok Sabha polls are scheduled in April-May 2024.

“It is evident that holding of Assembly polls immediately in J&K is not a priority for New Delhi. In all likelihood after a new government takes over in New Delhi next year in May, the decision on holding of Assembly polls will be taken” they said.

Jammu and Kashmir
Panchayat elections
India News

