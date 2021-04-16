Jammu and Kashmir police arrests female cop for glorifying militancy

Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested a woman special police officer (SPO) for glorifying militancy and obstructing government officials in their duty in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police spokesperson said that on April 14 a search operation was launched in Karewa mohalla of Frisal in Kulgam, 60 kilometres from here, after receiving specific input regarding the presence of militants in the area.

“During the course of search, the search party was obstructed by a woman identified as Saima Akther daughter of Ghulam Nabi Rah resident of Frisal,” he said and added the woman “resisted the search party and turned violent, and uttered statements glorifying violent actions of terrorism.”

The woman, as per the spokesman, captured a video through her personal phone and forwarded it on social media platforms with the aim of disrupting the search. He said taking cognizance of the matter the woman has been arrested and subsequently disengaged from service as the SPO.

SPOs are recruited by the J&K police on a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 12,000. The wages of SPOs are given by the state government and reimbursed by the Centre under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. The police maintain SPOs are an important element in their strategy to combat militancy.

The 30,000 men and women SPOs - bolstering a police force with duties ranging from fighting militancy to maintaining law and order have been targeted specifically by militants in the last few years.

However, in recent years several SPOs have deserted the force and joined militant ranks along with weapons.