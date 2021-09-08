J&K police carry out raids at houses of 4 journalists

Jammu and Kashmir police carry out raids at houses of 4 journalists

The journalists were later taken to Kothibagh police station where their laptops and mobile phones were seized

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Sep 08 2021, 22:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2021, 22:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday seized laptops and mobile phones of four journalists, following raids at their respective houses here, officials said. 

Raids were conducted at the residences of Showkat Motta, former editor-in-chief of a weekly magazine, Hilal Mir who is working for a Turkish media outlet, freelance reporter Azhar Qadri Shah Abbas and a reporter who has been associated with several local publications, they said.

The journalists were later taken to Kothibagh police station where their laptops and mobile phones were seized for technical evaluation before being released, the officials said.

Soon after their release, the journalists told their colleagues that they have been asked to report at the police station on Thursday again. 

While police is tight-lipped about the searches, it is believed that the raids were part of investigation into a blog post that instigates people against the country and also seeks to malign the image of  nationalists in Kashmir, official sources said. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
raids
Journalists
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

IRCTC to launch India's first cruise liner from Sept 18

IRCTC to launch India's first cruise liner from Sept 18

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

What Taliban’s interim PM choice means for Afghanistan

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

When a nuclear icebreaker stops at the North Pole

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

El Salvador’s Bitcoin adoption is off to a rocky start

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Taliban have formed new govt, but they can't print cash

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

Diabetes most predominant co-morbidity in Bengalureans

 