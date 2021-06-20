Jammu and Kashmir Police registers FIR against the Army for ‘manhandling’ SHO

Jammu and Kashmir police have registered an FIR against the army for allegedly manhandling a station house officer (SHO) on Mughal Road in the hilly Rajouri district on Saturday.

FIR No 234/ 2021 under sections 341/342/323 IPC was registered at Police Station Surankote, in Poonch against Major Santosh Pandey, junior commissioned officer (JCO) Naresh and few other jawans of 16-Rashtriya Rifles (RR) for manhandling SHO Rajouri, inspector Sameer Jeelani at Poshana Army post on Mughal Road.

Reports said the incident took place when the SHO was travelling in his Scorpio from Rajouri to Srinagar on Mughal Road on Saturday along with his personal security officer (PSO). The army stopped his vehicle at Poshana along the Mughal Road and didn’t allow him to move towards Kashmir.

A local English daily reported the SHO introduced himself to the army personnel and told them he was to Srinagar hospital where his ailing mother was admitted. “There were some heated arguments before the Army personnel dragged the SHO to a nearby unit where Major Pandey and his team beat up him,” it reported.

Reports said after the incident, senior police officers, including SSP Poonch, brigadier and Commanding Officer of the 16-RR reached the spot and tried to settle the issue. The SHO was shifted to a hospital for medical examination and later an FIR was registered against Major Pandey and other soldiers.