Jammu and Kashmir police to seal properties of militant sympathisers under ULP

Sending a stern warning to those who harbour militants, Jammu and Kashmir police have started attaching properties of those who provide shelter to ultras.

The process, which also includes attaching houses where planning to attack security forces and civilians is hatched, has been started from Srinagar district.

The process has started for attachment of some immovable properties which have been used for purpose of terrorism as per sections 2(g) & 25 of the ULP Act. Don't give shelter or harbour terrorists/ terror associates. Legal action will be supplemented by property attachments as per law. ULP act is Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (sic),” tweeted Srinagar police.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP), Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal said the houses where encounters took place and where militants took shelter to plan attacks on security forces and civilians will be attached.

“In 2020-21, over a dozen such houses have been identified in old city Srinagar, Pantha Chowk, Soura, Batamaloo, Nowgam, Harwan, etc,” he added.

Earlier, in 2001, the house of a militant supporter was sealed under the Prevention of Terrorism Ordinance (POTO) in the old city area of Srinagar.

Later in 2012, police attached properties of a separatist leader and a militant sympathiser for allegedly raising the property by terror money and funding militants through covert channels.

