Jammu and Kashmir records 33 more coronavirus cases, tally jumps to 614

Thirty three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir on Thursday, taking the tally of total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 614.

Officials said among new positive cases, 13 were confirmed at Viral Diagnostic Lab of teritary-care SKIMS hospital and include 11 from Baramulla and one each from Budgam and Shopian districts.

They said that 20 samples were tested positive from testing laboratory at Chest Disease hospital Srinagar and include 12 from Anantnag district, four from Kulgam and two each from Srinagar and Pulwama.

As per the official data, there are 614 positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir, out of which 58 are from Jammu, while 556 are in Kashmir division.

They said new cases include a 5-year-old female child, women in age bracket of 32-65, and men in age bracket of 37-60.