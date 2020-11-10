Jammu and Kashmir records 492 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally at 99,844

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 492 fresh Covid-19 cases, while seven fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 99,844 and the death toll to 1,549, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 206 were from Jammu division and 286 from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 131 Covid-19 cases, followed by 93 in Jammu.

There are 5,415 active cases, while 92,880 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory reported seven Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - one from Jammu division and six from the Kashmir Valley.