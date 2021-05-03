Jammu and Kashmir records highest-ever 51 daily Covid-19 deaths, 3,733 fresh cases

Jammu and Kashmir reported 51 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of pandemic last year, while as many as 3,733 persons tested positive for the viral infection on Monday.

According to the daily media bulletin, among the fresh positive cases,1,294 were from Jammu division, while 2.439 from Kashmir, taking the total tally to 1,87,219.

Regarding the deaths, the bulletin said 35 were reported from Jammu division and 16 from Kashmir, taking the overall toll to 2,421 — 981 in Jammu and 1,440 in the valley.

There are 34567 active positive cases — 12,323 in Jammu and 22,244 in Kashmir even as 1536 more Covid-19 positive patients have recovered in the last 24-hours.

On Saturday, J&K had recorded 47 deaths and 3832 positive cases. As Srinagar district continues to report over 1000 positive cases daily for the last 8-days, the administration has declared it as Red zone while rest of the 19 districts of the Union territory have been declared as Orange zones.

Restrictions on the movement and assembly of people continues to remain imposed in most parts of the UT.