Jammu and Kashmir reports 67 fatalities, over 4,000 new Covid cases

Jammu and Kashmir Thursday reported 4,139 new coronavirus cases and 67 more fatalities.

In four days, 273 Covid-19 patients have succumbed in J&K, taking the tally of deaths has reached 3,422.

On Thursday, out of 67 deaths, 43 were reported from Jammu division and 24 from Kashmir Valley.

A total of 4,169 patients recovered from Covid-19 on Thursday, and with it J&K has witnessed 58,966 recoveries in just 20 days, which as per the health experts, is a good sign amid the second wave of the pandemic which has engulfed the Union Territory.

The total number of recoveries reported in the UT since the outbreak of Covid has reached 2,06,081.

In the last three days, the number of Covid-19 recoveries in a day has outnumbered the number of positive cases.

On Wednesday, 4,338 persons recovered from Covid, while 3,969 tested positive. Similarly, on Thursday 4,169 patients recovered as against 4,139 new cases.

As per the official figures, the administration has increased the bed capacity for Covid patients to 5,486 of which 3,307 patients are admitted, 2,767on oxygen support and 125 on ventilator support.

In the second wave of the pandemic, the number of cases has shown an upsurge at a rapid pace in comparison to last year.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest Covid-19 case density areas in the country which is nearly 21,000 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is over 18,600. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, the valley is also one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus outbreak was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on March 7, 2020, when two persons tested positive for the deadly virus. The peak of the first wave was September 12 when 1,698 positive cases were reported.