Jammu and Kashmir reports new daily record of 3,832 Covid-19 cases, 47 deaths

Jammu and Kashmir once again broke its own record of highest-ever single-day tally with a jump of 3,832 new Covid-19 cases and 47 fatalities on Saturday.

According to a daily media bulletin, 1,231 of these fresh cases were reported from the Jammu division and 2,601 from Kashmir, taking the overall tally to 1,79,915. The fresh jump in cases has taken J&K’s active caseload to 30,343. Out of 47 new deaths, 30 were reported from Jammu and 17 from Kashmir, taking the fatality count to 2,330.

On Friday, J&K had recorded 3,532 new Covid-19 positive cases and 30 deaths which was the highest single-day spike since the pandemic hit the Union Territory in March 2020. Last year's all-time high in J&K was 1,698 daily positive cases on September 12.

Covid-19 infections are witnessing an upsurge and in just five days J&K recorded nearly 17,000 cases. The UT witnessed in excess of 3,000 Covid cases for the 5th day in a row.

J&K witnessed an increase of nearly 1000% in active Covid cases in April rising from 2,874 cases in the beginning to 28,359 on April 30. Besides, nearly a 10 times rise in active positive cases, J&K also reported 289 deaths in April, of which over 160 fatalities were reported in just one week.

Health experts are of the opinion that the second wave is more infectious and the infection rate is much higher than in the previous year which is evident by the fact that the number of cases is swelling at a rapid pace. They opine that the cases will rise further till people get vaccinated and follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior.

Meanwhile, the J&K government on Saturday extended the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown for another 72 hours in four districts. The lockdown which was supposed to end at 7 am Monday morning, shall now run till 7 am Thursday in Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, and Jammu districts, a government handout said this evening.

It further said the night curfew in J&K’s urban areas shall continue from 8 pm till 7 am.