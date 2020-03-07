Jammu and Kashmir reports two suspected cases of coronavirus

Test reports of two suspected coronavirus patients from Jammu have been received. Both persons have high viral load cases and have a high probability of being tested positive.

Both the suspected cases have been kept in isolation at Government Medical College Jammu and all protocols are being followed. They are stable as of now.

Earlier, the two suspects had left the hospital against medical advice and later they were brought back.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has closed all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts till March 31 with immediate effect. All biometric attendance in Jammu and Kashmir has also been suspended till March 31 with immediate effect.