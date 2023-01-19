Jammu and Kashmir revokes ban on issuance of armed licence

After more than four years, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday revoked restrictions imposed on district magistrates (DMs) for issuing fresh individual arms licences in the Union Territory (UT).

The ban was imposed in 2018 after a gun licence racket in which the names of public officials, especially some IAS officers, surfaced during investigations carried out by the Rajasthan police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS).

The unholy nexus between bureaucrats, middlemen, and arms dealers was unravelled by the Rajasthan police's ATS in 2017 after which the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI).

An order by financial commissioner/additional chief secretary, J&K home department, Raj Kumar Goyal (IAS), on Thursday said in supersession of government order No 922 - Home of 2018 dated 12.07.2018, it is hereby ordered that the restriction imposed on DMs in J&K, for issuing fresh individual arms licenses, is revoked with immediate effect.

However, the DMs have been asked to adhere to the additional conditions besides following the provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, and Arms Rules, 2016.

Among fresh conditions, while considering an application for a grant of an individual arms licence, DMs have to necessarily obtain an Aadhaar card as proof of identity. They (DMs) have also been asked to ensure to entertain only such applications who are residents of that particular district.

“For ascertaining the area of residence of an applicant, a specific report from the police, certifying the same, shall be obtained by the DMs before processing any application."

The order said the DMs shall obtain a report from the CID wing of the J&K police, regarding the character and antecedents of the applicant, in addition to the police verification prescribed under Arms Rules, 2016.

“For the purpose of the above verification, the Special DG CID, J&K shall constitute a committee under his chairmanship to examine each case for grant of individual arms licence and a report in this behalf shall be forwarded by the CID to the District Magistrate concerned (under intimation to the Home Department), for appropriate consideration, subject to fulfillment of the relevant conditions laid down in Arms Rules, 2016,” the order added.