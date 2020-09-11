Jammu and Kashmir rolls out maiden grievance redressal system

After complaints that officers were available to address grievances of people, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday unveiled maiden Integrated Grievance Redressal System.

The System is for timely redressal of peoples issues and there will be round the clock monitoring of the complaints and grievances lodged by the people.

While addressing his first press conference at Raj Bhawan, here, after taking over as LG last month, Sinha said the decision to roll out Integrated Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System was taken in the ‘State’ Administrative Council (SAC) meeting held earlier in the day.

“After meeting various delegations and journalists recently, we came to know that officers from the administration and other departments related to governance aren’t available for the people. So we have rolled out J&K IGRMS,” the LG said.

He added that to begin with a pilot project has been launched in twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu besides Reasi district while in coming weeks, the facility will be available in other districts as well.

“There will be a minute by minute status update of the grievances on the portal. And if any laxity will be found, we can talk to the concerned elders of the district and the concerned officers. Action will follow if any delay or callouses is found while addressing the people’s grievances,” Sinha said.

Another SAC decision has asked all district Superintendents of Police and Deputy Commissioners to remain present for people in their offices from 10:30 am to 11:30 am five days a week from Monday. “Similar directions are for the Divisional Commissioners and IGP’s of Jammu and Kashmir regions,” the LG said.

He also announced the launch of Ayushman Bharat health insurance cover of Rs five lakh for every resident of the J&K. The cover will be for the people suffering from fatal diseases and others as well.