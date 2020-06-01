Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces launch search ops after 'suspected movement' along IB

BSF search ops after 'suspected movement' along IB

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 01 2020, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 12:37 ist

Security forces launched a search operation following "suspected movement" in the riverine areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua-Samba sector, officials said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and police launched the operation in the Hiranagar area late Sunday night after receiving information about the use of torch lights and suspected movement along the border, they said.

The entire area was cordoned off and searches conducted till Monday morning, the officials said.

The operation is going on in Samba sector's riverine areas of Basantar and Eik Nalah areas, which are adjacent to Hiranagar, they said.

In the last few years, terrorists have infiltrated into India through Hiranagar and Samba and carried out attacks on army camps, police stations in Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Nagrota areas.

Checkpoints along the International Border and on the Jammu-Pathankot highway are on alert. 

Border security force
International Border
Jammu and Kashmir

