Jammu and Kashmir sees decline in fresh Covid-19 cases; 470 cases reported

The number of Covid-19 cases witnessed downward trend in Jammu and Kashmir after two days of spike with 470 positive cases reported on Monday taking the tally in the Union Territory to 18,390.

While on Sunday 615 Covid-19 positive cases were reported from J&K, the number was 523 on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 309 were from Kashmir, while 161 were from Jammu. Srinagar district had the highest number of positive cases at 132. The total number of cases in Srinagar has reached 4134 out of which 2384 are active positives.

In Jammu division, Jammu district recorded the highest number of 37 cases followed by 23 in Kishtwar. Jammu region has total cases of 3,933 out of which 1790 are active positives.

Officials said nine more people succumbed to the virus on Monday taking the total toll in the UT to 321. While 298 deaths have been reported from Kashmir valley, 23 who died due to the Covid-19 were from Jammu region.

The UT, particularly Kashmir valley, is witnessing an increase in death toll and daily-new-cases in July. 220 persons have died in the first 27 days of July alone. On July 20, J&K had reported 751 positive cases which was the highest single day tally since the outbreak of the pandemic in the UT in March.

Active cases in the UT stand at 7,667 with 5,877 from Kashmir and 1,790 from Jammu. The number of people who have recovered since the first case was reported on March 9 has reached 10,402, taking the recovery rate to 56.56 per cent. From 63 per cent on July 1, the recovery rate has consistently gone down as the new cases have been showing more increase than the number of recovered.

Hospitals in Srinagar are facing the maximum load of patients as many cases are being referred here from other districts of the Valley. The healthcare infrastructure in the Valley is struggling to cope with a surge in new cases.

Jammu and Kashmir is among the highest Covid-19 case density areas in the country which is almost 1,500 cases per million of the population. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is almost 1,070. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions Kashmir also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.