Jammu and Kashmir sees steady rise in Covid-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases with the union territory (UT) reporting 181 cases on Thursday – the highest in the last 12 days.

On July 17, the UT reported 179 Covid-19 cases which declined to 63 on July 23. However, since then there has again been a steady increase in the number of cases. Officials said there were 35 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in the UT.

On July 1, the UT had reported 298 Covid cases. In the first 29 days of this month, the UT reported 5545 Covid positive cases which on an average is 191.20 cases per day. In May 3640 daily average positive cases were reported in J&K which came down to 856 in June.

In 29 days of July, the UT also recorded 54 Covid-19 related deaths.

In June, J&K reported 416 fatalities while in May 1,624 deaths were reported in the UT. While on average over 52 deaths were recorded daily in May, it came down to 14.34 in June and less than two in July.

Overall the UT has reported 3,21,207 cases since the pandemic began last March. The total active cases in J&K have dropped to 1,144 on July 29 from a peak of over 50,000 in mid-May.

The J&K government has already eased restrictions and allowed the resumption of businesses with only educational institutions remaining closed.

In the last two months, people have started thronging picnic spots where there is no adherence to Covid guidelines. Lavish weddings are back where hundreds of people gather together.

Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, the head of department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar said the people should follow the guidelines fixed previously in order to minimise the impact of the third wave of the pandemic.

“The third wave of Covid will be highly dangerous, fatal and can take a heavy toll of lives,” he warned.