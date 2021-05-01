Jammu and Kashmir Test Positivity Rate soars from 0.5% to 3.7% in April; active Covid-19 cases up by 1000%

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Jammu and Kashmir has spiraled to 5 per cent in the last two weeks of April, official data revealed. In addition, Covid-19 fatalities have also seen a sudden spurt in the recent past.

Five out of every 100 people tested have been found positive in J&K from April 15-30, depicting the widespread SARS-CoV2 infection here. Out of 12,16,934 tests conducted in April, 45,123 people were found positive in J&K.

The positive percentage in April was 3.7 per cent, which is a steep rise from the positive percentage of the previous month. Out of 8,49,922 samples tested — both RT-PCR and RAT — in March, just 4,519 returned positive which reveals the positive percentage of samples was just 0.5 per cent.

However, the last two weeks of April saw the spread of the infection worsen as out of 6,19,803 tests conducted, 33,206 samples returned positive. The percentage of samples testing positive during this time is 5.01 per cent, meaning out of every 100 tests, five were found positive.

On Friday evening, J&K had 28,359 active cases, up from 2,874 on April 1 which is nearly a 1,000 per cent rise in one month.

Similarly, there has been a sharp rise in Covid-19 related deaths in the last two weeks of April. While in the first two weeks, only 52 people succumbed to the virus, in the last two weeks the toll rose to 237 which is nearly 4.6 times that of the first two weeks.

The rising numbers of positive cases have pushed up the admissions in hospitals, though the admission percentage remains the same as before. In March, 5.4 per cent of the active cases, 139 patients were admitted across hospitals of J&K. In April, 3 per cent of active cases, 878 patients, were admitted in hospitals.

A senior doctor at tertiary-care SKIMS hospital in Srinagar said the higher positive percentage was an indicator that more facilities would be required to handle the Covid-19 “tsunami” in coming weeks.

“If we want to save J&K from a Delhi-like catastrophe, we need to work 24x7 to increase the oxygen, ventilators, and other equipment in our hospitals immediately,” he said.

The medico also said that it was important to further increase testing and ensure that more cases are detected early.