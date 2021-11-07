Jammu and Kashmir to set up high-density fruit orchards on 5,500 hectares of land

To boost the horticulture industry, Jammu and Kashmir administration has set a target to bring 5,500 hectares of land under the modified high-density plantation scheme over the next six years.

On March 12, the Administrative Council under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, had approved the implementation of the scheme in the horticulture sector with the support of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED).

The scheme, in the long run, is going to enhance the quality and quantity of horticulture produce and double the farmers’ income, an official of the department said. The farmer-centric scheme is to be implemented over an estimated area of 5500 hectares of suitable agro-climatic zones for six years with effect from March 2021 to March 2026.

Read more: Migratory birds keep date with Kashmir

The scheme has provisions to provide 50 per cent subsidy to orchardists for the establishment of high-density orchards accompanied by a loan facility for raising 40 per cent of the remaining capital.

Horticulture is one of the main industries in Kashmir and contributes around eight percent to J&K’s GDP. The apple is among the biggest shareholders in Kashmir’s horticulture Industry. The high-altitude temperate region of Kashmir is known to be the ideal fruit cultivation land.

Despite militant activities and cross-border terrorism, Kashmiris have always shown exceptional interest in the fruit business as the valley has remained the biggest producer and supplier of quality apples in the country.

Director-General Horticulture, Kashmir, Aijaz Bhat, said that he has instructed the officers to accelerate the pace of implementation of the scheme and urged them to make frequent visits to the field to conduct awareness camps.

The high-density plantations are expected to make horticulture profitable through superior yields, higher yields per hectare, early harvest, and introduction of insect and pest resistance varieties thereby saving the expenditure on disease and pest control.

According to government figures, Kashmir exports around 20 lakh metric tons of apple every year, and the horticulture industry is pegged to be worth around 8000 to 9000 crore including the employment it generates. Kashmir produces 75 per cent of the total apple production in the country.