Jammu and Kashmir: Truck catches fire, multiple LPG cylinder blasts trigger panic in areas along highway

PTI, Jammu,
  • May 29 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 18:26 ist
Dozens of LPG cylinders exploded in over 45 minutes after a truck carrying these caught fire on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Udhampur district, triggering panic among locals, officials said.

Vehicular movement on the highway was restricted temporarily after the incident rattled the Tikri area, they said.

The truck's driver, Ujjal Singh, escaped unhurt and the situation is completely under control, the officials said.

The truck, which was carrying over 300 LPG cylinders from Bari Brahamana in Jammu to Sopore in north Kashmir, suddenly caught fire near a temple in Tikri, they said.

Dozens of LPG cylinders exploded in over 45 minutes, the officials said, adding that some were thrown over a 100 feet away from the truck due to the blasts.

Traffic has been restored on the highway. The cause of the fire is being investigated, the officials said.

