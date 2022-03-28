Jammu authorities retrieve government land worth Rs 300 crore

In a major anti-encroachment drive, administration in Jammu demolished dozens of structures and retrieved prime state and forest land allegedly encroached upon by high profile politicians, including two former ministers belonging to the Congress.

The value of the retrieved state land is estimated to be over Rs 300 crore. Official sources said that though the value of state land was estimated to be around 256 crore as per stamp duty rates, its market value was much higher.

Reports said that the officials from Revenue Department launched an anti-encroachment drive at Karnaila Chak area of Satwari and demolished ‘illegally’ constructed guest house and dairy processing unit of former Congress minister Taj Mohi-ud-Din, a shop and other structures.

A senior officials said that more than 33 acres of state land (khasra no. 302 and 303) of Tehsil Jammu Khaas is being retrieved, which had been allegedly occupied illegally by Taj Mohi-ud-Din, who was a Cabinet minister in J&K from 2002 to 2014.

He said that several directives were issued by the J&K High Court for removal of encroachments on state land.

However, the former minister, in a video message circulated on social media, said that the structures demolished were not owned by him. “The property and structures are in the name of some of my relatives and they have legally purchased the land and I have no connection with the property,” he said.

Sources said in case of a second location opposite Wave Mall on the National Highway in Jammu, 1.25 acres out of total 4.25 acres of state land housed illegally built commercial buildings while over 2.50 acres of land was vacant.

“The encroached land retrieved had the properties belonging to the head of Beigh Construction Company, complex of former minister from Congress Abdul Majeed Wani, Suhul Nissan showroom and the property under the occupation of Jamat Ali, Lambardar,” they said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu, Anshul Garg tweeted: “In pursuance to the directions, action plan has been formulated for retrieval of such land and state land and over 15000 Kanals (1875 acres) of state land has been retrieved in the district over the past three months and sign boards stand installed.”

