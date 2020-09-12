Jammu: Boy dies after falling off roof, tests positive for Covid-19

A four-year-old boy who died at a hospital here on Saturday after falling from the roof of his house tested positive for Covid-19, officials said.

After the boy's death at the hospital, his family members protested alleging that there was negligence during treatment, they said.

The boy fell down from the roof of his house at Janipur locality of the city and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Sarwal, from where he was referred to Government Medical College (GMC), the officials said.

As the boy had tested positive for the Covid-19, his body was not handed over to his family who protested outside the hospital building for several hours, alleging that no ventilator was available at the hospital.

The family also claimed that the boy did not show any Covid-related symptom and was in good health before he fell from the roof while playing cricket.

The body of the deceased was later laid to rest at a Sarwal graveyard following the set Covid-19 protocol, the official said.