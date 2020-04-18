3 BJP leaders booked for defying lockdown: Jammu

Jammu Dy Mayor among 3 BJP leaders booked for violating prohibitory orders

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 18 2020, 19:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 19:19 ist

 

Three BJP leaders including Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) Deputy Mayor Purnima Sharma and a former MLA were booked on Saturday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders issued as part of the lockdown enforcement in view of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The FIR was registered against Sharma, former MLA Rajesh Gupta and JMC Corporator Sandhya Gupta under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the city police station, the officials said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The action against the BJP leaders was taken after they visited Hari Theatre near Raghunath Bazar to distribute relief materials among several hundred people staying there, they said.

The officials said the leaders did not follow the guidelines on social distancing while carrying out the relief work, causing hardships to the policemen to maintain order.

When contacted, the deputy mayor expressed surprise over the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) and said she was outside the venue and had no idea what happened inside. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Jammu and Kashmir
BJP
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

UK sets up new Vaccine Taskforce as toll hits 14,576

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Thokkottu welcomes COVID-19 patient as he returns home

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

Large global contraction in H1 2020 inevitable: IMF

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy

 