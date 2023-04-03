Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls: EC team headed by CEC Rajiv Kumar to visit in mid April to assess situation

With the chorus for holding much awaited Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir is getting louder, the full Election Commission (EC) headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar is likely to visit the Union Territory in mid April to assess ground situation.

The Election Commission (EC) will be visiting both the Jammu and Kashmir regions and the trip could last two or three days, sources said. While the detailed schedule of the visit hasn’t been made public yet, all the stakeholders have been asked to make preparations for presentation before the Commission.

The EC team is also expected to review the process for Summary Revision of electoral rolls which will be published on May 10, unless the date is extended.

Read | EC's plan-of-action to curb money misuse in poll-bound Karnataka

While CEC Rajiv Kumar had recently stated that there was a political vacuum in Jammu and Kashmir due to delay in holding Assembly polls, he also said elections will be held keeping in mind various factors, including weather and security concerns.

The elections in J&K have been due since the PDP-BJP alliance fell apart in June 2018, after which the erstwhile state was brought under central rule.

More than a year later after the abrogation of the erstwhile state’s special status on August 5, 2019, J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019 was brought in, mandating delimitation in the newly carved out UT before polls could be conducted.

After much delay, formalities like delimitation of constituencies and special summary revision of electoral rolls which were necessary after the Reorganisation Act to hold Assembly polls were completed last year.

Sources said there seems to be no possibility of holding Assembly elections in May-June because of summer, tourist season and annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath which will commence in the last week of June and conclude on August 30.

However, there are chances that Panchayat and Municipal elections might be held in time from October to December as these bodies will complete their five-year term in January next year. Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May 2024.

“The Assembly elections in J&K are likely to be deferred till atleast Lok Sabha polls,” sources added.