J&K: At least 2 jawans die as Army vehicle catches fire

Jammu & Kashmir: At least two jawans killed as Army vehicle catches fire

According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Apr 20 2023, 17:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 18:13 ist
The army vehcile on fire seen from a distance (left) and a close-up of the same vehicle where the fire claimed the lives of 2 jawans (right). Credit: PTI Photos

At least two jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.

The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.

According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike.

Two-three jawans were killed, the sources said.

Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, they said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
blast

Related videos

What's Brewing

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Russia releases first feature film shot in space

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

Two white tiger cubs released in Delhi zoo enclosure

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

World’s language diversity at risk, hints research

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

 