Jammu & Kashmir: At least two jawans killed as vehicle catches fire

At least two jawans were killed in a fire triggered by a suspected blast in an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, sources said.
The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area.
According to initial reports, the blast was caused by a lightning strike.
VIDEO | At least two jawans killed in the fire triggered by a suspected blast. The incident took place on a highway in the Bhata Dhurian area. pic.twitter.com/KxUqmdlVhG
April 20, 2023
Two-three jawans were killed, the sources said.
Army and police personnel have rushed to the spot, which is 90 kilometres from Poonch, they said.
