J-K cloudburst: 13 structures destroyed by flash floods

Jammu & Kashmir cloudburst: 13 structures destroyed by flash floods; 20 damaged

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued an advisory in view of inclement weather conditions

PTI
PTI, Bhaderwah/Jammu,
  • Jul 20 2022, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2022, 17:05 ist
Locals near a damaged house after floods triggered by monsoon rains, in Kahara area of Doda district, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Thirteen structures, including a school building, were washed away and at least 20 others got partially damaged in flash floods triggered due to a cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

Top districts officials, including Deputy Commissioner Vikas Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom and Thathri Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ather Amin Zargar reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Also Read | Landslide in Himachal Pradesh leaves eight injured

Allama Iqbal Memorial Educational Institution, a house, eight 'gharats' (small mills) and three shops got washed away in the flashfloods due to the cloudburst in Tanta area of Kahara tehsil, SDM Zargar said.

A portion of the Kahara tourism reception centre, Bhadarwah Development Authority, was badly damaged. More than 20 structures were partially damaged, but no loss of life or serious injury was reported, he added.

Also Read | Rain-battered Delhi witnessing waterlogging, traffic bottlenecks

DC Sharma said, "We are assessing the loss and relief will be provided as per rules."

He also said some essential items will be provided as quick relief from Red Cross organisation.

Also Read | Bridge in Karnataka district collapses amid heavy rains

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued an advisory in view of inclement weather conditions.

It asked the public to remain vigilant and keep themselves away from River Chenab in view of the rise in water level in the river and apprehension of flash floods in streams and river tributaries.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu & Kashmir
Rainfall
cloudburst
India News
floods

What's Brewing

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

Meet India's 'mango man', the father of 300 varieties

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

In Pics | Unusual Indian practices to appease rain god

Wildfire rages near Athens amid Europe heatwave

Wildfire rages near Athens amid Europe heatwave

Deepti Naval pens an enchanting childhood memoir

Deepti Naval pens an enchanting childhood memoir

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Frog wedding held in UP's Gorakhpur to get rains

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

Europe's heatwave shatters UK records, drives wildfires

 