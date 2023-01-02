Jammu & Kashmir: Day after 4 killed in terror firing, 2 hurt in suspected blast in Rajouri

Two people were injured in a suspected explosion in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. news agency ANI reported.

The duo has been rushed to the hospital. Further details on the explosion were awaited.

J&K | Two people injured in a suspected explosion in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village; rushed to hospital. Further details awaited. Yesterday, four civilians were killed by terrorists in the same village. pic.twitter.com/GsZH0g59yO — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

On Sunday, four civilians were killed in the same village when two suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses of a particular community, officials said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, officials said the terrorists appeared in the village around 7 pm and opened indiscriminate firing on the houses and fled.

