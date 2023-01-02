Rajouri: 2 hurt in suspected blast day after 4 killed

Jammu & Kashmir: Day after 4 killed in terror firing, 2 hurt in suspected blast in Rajouri

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 02 2023, 10:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2023, 10:31 ist
The injured have been rushed to the hospital. Credit: Twitter / @ANI

Two people were injured in a suspected explosion in Rajouri's Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. news agency ANI reported.

The duo has been rushed to the hospital. Further details on the explosion were awaited.

On Sunday, four civilians were killed in the same village when two suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses of a particular community, officials said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, officials said the terrorists appeared in the village around 7 pm and opened indiscriminate firing on the houses and fled.

More to follow...

Jammu & Kashmir
India News
Rajouri
Explosion
Terrorism

