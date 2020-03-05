Jammu & Kashmir: Four bureaucrats, two ex-ministers under CBI radar in corruption cases

The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has put four serving and retired bureaucrats and two former ministers in Jammu and Kashmir on its radar in two separate cases, including arms licenses scam and Patnitop Master Plan violation.

Sources told DH that after the arrest of two former deputy commissioners of Kupwara district - IAS officer Kumar Rajiv Ranjan and Itrit Hussain Rafiqui - in arms license case on Sunday, role of four serving and retired bureaucrats is also being probed by the central probe agency.

Terming the arrest of Ranjan and Rafiqui as just “tip of iceberg”, they said the possibility of more arrests of high profile people in the case cannot be ruled out. While Ranjan was placed under suspension by the government, Rafiqui has already retired from the service.

“Investigations have revealed that Rahul Grover, a conduit in arms license scam who was arrested a few days prior to the arrest of Ranjan and Rafiqui, had made online payments from the bank account of his firm - Rahul Consultancy - to kin of one of the officers, which has become solid evidence for the investigating agency,” the sources added.

Grover had acted as conduit between government officers and private persons mainly in Rajasthan for securing arms licenses for them from different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The unholy nexus between bureaucrats-middlemen-arms dealers was unraveled by the Rajasthan police's Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) in 2017.

The Jammu and Kashmir government had in 2018 recommended a CBI probe into the scam after names of public officials, especially some IAS officers, surfaced during investigations carried out by Rajasthan police's (ATS). The probe agency is investigating alleged irregularities in the grant of over two lakh arms licenses.

Eight districts from where bulk arms licenses had been issued previously included Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian and Pulwama in Kashmir and Udhampur, Kishtwar, Rajouri and Doda in Jammu region.

Sources said another case - Patnitop Master Plan violation - in which investigations were being carried out by the CBI under preliminary enquiry has also reached crucial phase and names of two former J&K ministers have surfaced.

One of the former ministers, they said, had illegally given permission for construction of a hotel during his tenure in Housing and Urban Development. He could be questioned shortly, sources said.

With the special status of J&K under Article 370 abolished, the CBI can register cases against corrupt government officials without any prior permission from the J&K union territory (UT) administration.

Earlier, the CBI could register cases in erstwhile state of J&K but with a rider that the investigating agency had to take consent from the then State government for doing so. But with the applicability Jammu and Kashmir Re-organisation Act-2019 which was passed by the Parliament on August 5, the rider has been removed.