Jammu & Kashmir gears up to keep off cornovirus

Though no coronavirus case has been reported in Kashmir so far, the Union Territory (UT) administration has directed officials to establish checkpoints for the screening of passengers suspected of a deadly virus that has wreaked havoc across the globe.

An official spokesperson said that chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam has directed to put in place checkpoints with the deployment of a team of doctors at railway stations, airports, bus stands and entry points of J&K (Lakhanpur) for a screening of passengers for deadly COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus.

The chief secretary has also directed that arrangements be made for ensuring that if any person shows symptoms of coronavirus during screening, then the victim should be kept in the hospital.

The administration has decided to train medicos in quarantine protocols, and practices needed to promptly identify and isolate patients, with possible coronavirus, and inform health authorities in time. Under the plan, medicos from various health institutes including super-specialty SKIMS and SMHS hospitals and Directorate of Health Services will receive training outside the valley.

The preparedness and arrangements have been put in place for screening the passengers and tourists which arrive daily by air to Srinagar airport.

Five help desks have been established at Srinagar Airport with an adequate number of doctors, paramedical staff, Infra-red thermometers, viral kits, personal protection gears, special ambulances, and other equipment. Passengers coming from Coronavirus affected countries are properly screened and tested at the help desks.

Besides, officials said, that daily surveillance of respiratory tract infection cases at outpatient departments of hospitals in all districts of J&K is going on. Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been placed in every district, which collect samples and analyze the data.

Coronavirus is a type of virus that typically affects the respiratory tracts of birds and mammals, including humans. The virus first surfaced in Wuhan, China in December 2019 but has since spread to different countries including India.

Globally, at least 92,000 people have been diagnosed with the illness with over 3200 deaths reported so far mostly in China. In an unprecedented move that will likely have massive repercussions the world over, Saudi Arabia recently imposed a temporary ban on all umrah (minor haj) pilgrims to keep the country safe from the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has warned the world was in “uncharted territory” as coronavirus cases continued to spread in the West and Italy announced 27 more people died from the disease.