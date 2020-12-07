Jammu & Kashmir govt seeks review of annulment of Roshni Act by High Court

After cancelling mutations and making names of influential people who had allegedly encroached upon government land public, in recent weeks, the Jammu and Kashmir government has now filed a review petition against the annulment of the Roshni Act by the High Court.

The J&K government has filed an affidavit in the High Court on December 4, seeking a modification to its October 9 judgment scrapping the Roshni Act.

The affidavit, filed through J&K special secretary, revenue reads: “We would like to bring to the kind notice of the hon’ble court the fact that a large number of common people would suffer unintentionally.”

“This includes landless cultivators and individuals who are themselves residing in dwellings on small areas. They are unfortunately clubbed along with the rich and wealthy land grabbers who have obtained a title over state land through the provisions now struck,” it said.

The petition further reads: “We pray to the hon’ble court that the government may be permitted, on a future date, to come up with an appropriate mechanisms to enable this class of landless cultivators and single dwelling owners to continue to remain in possession of land, subject to an appropriate ceiling and on payment at an appropriate rate.”

On November 1, the Union Territory government cancelled all land transfers that took place under the J&K State Land (Vesting of Ownership to the Occupants) Act, 2001 – also known as the Roshni Act – under which 2.5 lakh acres of land was to be transferred to the existing occupants.

And subsequently, the list of the beneficiaries was made public by the administration in accordance with the October 9 directive of the High Court which has declared Roshni Act “illegal, unconstitutional and unsustainable” and ordered a CBI probe into the allotment of the land under this law.

Roshni Act, enacted in 2001 by the then National Conference government which argued that it would not be possible to recover encroached public land from the occupants, allowed grant of proprietary rights to persons holding state land unauthorizedly on payment of the cost equivalent to prevailing market rate

The Comptroller and Auditor General, in a 2014 report, had stated that only Rs 76 crore had been collected from the transfer of encroached land between 2007 and 2013, as against the target of about Rs 25,000 crore.