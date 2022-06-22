Jammu & Kashmir police attaches five houses in Srinagar under UAPA

Acting tough against the supporters of terrorism, the Jammu and Kashmir police has attached residential properties in Srinagar under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for being used to “willfully harbour terrorists.”

The police on Tuesday attached five residential houses after obtaining legal sanctions from the competent authorities.

“The investigations proved beyond doubt that these houses were used for purpose of terrorism and shelter, harbour was voluntarily, knowingly given by the member(s) of the house. Many attacks on civilians, security forces were conspired and planned by terrorists while using these houses as hideouts,” a police spokesperson said.

While two houses have been attached in the jurisdiction of Parimpora police station, one house each was attached under Nowhatta, Pantha Chowk and Zakura police stations.

This is not the first time that the Jammu and Kashmir police has seized properties allegedly used for sheltering militants. In 2001, the house of a militant supporter was sealed under Prevention of Terrorism Ordinance (POTO) in the old city area of Srinagar.

Later in 2012, police attached properties of a separatist leader and a militant sympathiser for allegedly raising the property through terror money and funding militants through covert channels.

Jammu and Kashmir police, in its latest statement, asked people not to give shelter to militants in their houses.

“Citizens are once again requested not to harbour or give shelter to terrorists, failing which they shall be liable to action under law including attachment proceedings. In case of any forced/coercive entry by terrorists into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately,” the police added.