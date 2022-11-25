Jammu & Kashmir records more than two crore e-transactions in October

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded more than two crore e-transactions in October 2022, which is significantly higher than 10.5 lakh e-transactions during the same period in 2021.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that in a short span of two years, they have taken a giant leap to create a user-centric service delivery system and paperless administrative functions through e-Office.

“Technology has redesigned the rules and procedures bringing accountability and transparency in the system and enabling us to provide services more effectively and efficiently,” he said and added that the accelerated digital transformation and adoption of emerging technologies has helped the administration become more open, transparent and develop new delivery models to ensure people can access e-Services conveniently.

To give further push to e-governance, the J&K government is holding a two-day national e-Governance Conference in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances on November 25-26 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra.

The conference is a momentous occasion for J&K and furthers the vision of Digital India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lt Governor said.

The two-day conference will be attended by 1,000 delegates from 28 states and eight union territories (UTs) and officials from Central ministries and departments. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal will also attend the conference on November 27.

“We are committed to bring benefits of digital transformation to the people and society. I am confident the two-day National e-Governance conference shall go a long way in deliberating new e-participation tools and better collaboration with people for efficient service delivery,” the Lt Governor observed.

In the last two years, several e-governance initiatives have been launched to reach out to citizens and bring greater efficiency and transparency in the functioning of the J&K government. The government has recently launched the ‘Digital J&K’ programme to provide all government services in digital mode through an integrated services delivery portal.

The vision is to make governance more effective, efficient and citizen-centric by harnessing the power of IT for inclusive development. The NeSDA (National e-Governance Delivery Assessment Report) of DARPG, GoI for 2021 has ranked J&K first amongst UTs in e-governance. J&K has been ranked first amongst UTs, both in the State portal and in the online services, with highest compliance on NeSDA parameters.

The implementation of e-office in all government offices has brought about greater efficiency in the overall working of the government in the UT. J&K ranks first amongst UTs in the uptake of e-office with around 330 offices on e-office and a file disposal rate of 96 per cent.

As on date, more than 300 offices have been made fully operational on e-office. The practice of ‘Darbar Move’ included movement of hundreds of trucks to transport the official documents and infrastructure over a distance of over 300 km between Jammu and Srinagar and vice versa. The 149-year-old practice entailed an annual cost of around Rs 400 crore.

Rapid Assessment System of UT of J&K ranks first amongst UTs in the RAS integration of services with 227 services integrated with RAS. The first digital online library of the UT has been launched. J&K Employees Performance Monitoring Portal, the first-of-its-kind introduced anywhere in India by a State or UT government, captures the monthly work performance of the employees and officers of the Government of J&K and the appraisal thereof by their respective reporting/controlling officers.