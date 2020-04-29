Jammu & Kashmir reports 16 more coronavirus cases, tally reaches 581

Jammu and Kashmir had 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the tally of infection to 581 in the Union Territory.

Officials said among the new COVID-19 positive patients, six were detected at the virology lab of territory-care SKIMS hospital, while ten were confirmed at the VRDL lab at Chest Disease Hospital in Srinagar. Nine of the new positive cases are from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Srinagar reported only one case today.

Even as an over 80-year-old woman from old city Rainawari, Srinagar succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday, the city has of late begun to witness a steady decline in the number of coronavirus cases. For the last two weeks, the recovery rate of positive patients in Srinagar has been quite encouraging.

The total number of positive cases recorded in Srinagar till today was 87 out of which 50 persons have recovered, while 35 remain to be active positive. As per officials, apart from contact tracing, aggressive testing has helped Srinagar to fight COVID-19.

However, in the last one week Anantnag has emerged as a new hotspot in Kashmir with even health workers testing positive for coronavirus infection in the district, raising concerns about the lack of safety measures in rural hospitals. 71 positive cases have been reported in the district in just one week.

According to the daily Media Bulletin, out of 581 positive cases, 381 are Active Positive, 192 have recovered and eight have died. The Bulletin said that out of 18450 test results available, 17869 samples have tested as negative till April 29.

Till date 68846 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which include 6440 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 244 in Hospital Quarantine, 381 in hospital isolation and 8663 under home surveillance. Besides, 53110 persons have completed their surveillance period, the Bulletin added.